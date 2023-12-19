Health Care Sector Update for 12/19/2023: CVAC, AVXL, XOMA

Health care stocks rose Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.2%.

In corporate news, CureVac (CVAC) shares tumbled 28% after the company said Tuesday that Germany's Federal Patent Court invalidated one of its patents following a nullity action filed by BioNTech (BNTX). Shares of BioNTech rose 1.1%.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) shares jumped 12% after the European Medicines Agency approved the eligibility of the company's oral blarcamesine for Alzheimer's disease under a centralized procedure for all EU member states.

Xoma (XOMA) soared 17% after it said Tuesday it has obtained a royalty-backed loan of up to $140 million from Blue Owl Capital (OWL).

