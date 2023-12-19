Health Care Sector Update for 12/19/2023: CGEN, GILD, CVAC, AVXL

Health care stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) advancing 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1.5%.

In corporate news, Compugen (CGEN) shares more than doubled after the company said it signed an exclusive license deal with Gilead Sciences (GILD) that may be worth as much as $848 million.

ProSomnus (OSA) said a study by the Cureus Journal of Medical Science showed the company's precision oral appliance therapy devices successfully treated obstructive sleep apnea. Its shares surged 55%.

CureVac (CVAC) shares tumbled 29% after the company said Tuesday that Germany's Federal Patent Court invalidated one of its patents following a nullity action filed by BioNTech (BNTX). Shares of BioNTech rose 2.7%.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) shares jumped 13% after the European Medicines Agency approved the eligibility of the company's oral blarcamesine for Alzheimer's disease under a centralized procedure for all EU member states.

