Health Care Sector Update for 12/19/2022: IPHA, SNY, PFE, LIAN, CERE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.04% higher, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Innate Pharma (IPHA) was gaining more than 43% after it and Sanofi (SNY) agreed to expand their collaboration for natural killer cell therapeutics in oncology. Sanofi has gained an exclusive license to Innate's antibody-based natural killer cell engager therapeutics program targeting B7H3.

Pfizer (PFE) and LianBio (LIAN) said Pfizer has opted-in to the rights to develop and commercialize sisunatovir, a respiratory syncytial virus therapeutic candidate, in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore. LianBio was up more than 17% recently.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) was rallying past 10% after saying a phase one trial of schizophrenia drug emraclidine showed its chronic dosing didn't lead to a rise in blood pressure. The objective of the trial was to track any potential blood pressure effect from emraclidine at both doses of 10 mg and 30 mg.

