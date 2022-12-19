Health Care Sector Update for 12/19/2022: BLUE,CERE,MDGL

Health care stocks were mostly lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently down 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was declining 1.9%.

In company news, bluebird bio (BLUE) was dropping 7%, with shares of the gene therapies firm reversing an early 1% gain, after saying the US Food and Drug Administration removed its partial clinical hold on studies evaluating its lovotibeglogene autotemcel drug candidate. The FDA issued its partial hold in December 2021 for testing in patients under 18 years old with sickle cell disease while allowing phase 3 testing to continue in older patients, with that data forming the primary basis for a biologics license application the company expects to file with the FDA early next year.

Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) gained over 20% after saying Monday an early-stage trial of its emraclidine drug candidate showed 10- and 30-milligram doses of prospective treatment for schizophrenia did not lead to increased blood pressure. The secondary endpoints of the trial also corroborated the overall trial results while its side effects profile was consistent with prior testing, the company said.

Madrigal Pharma (MDGL) more than tripled in value, recently climbing nearly 241%, after the biopharmaceuticals company reported Monday positive topline results from phase 3 testing of its Resmetirom drug candidate, with the selective thyroid hormone receptor meeting its primary and multiple secondary endpoints in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and liver fibrosis. Madrigal now plans to file a new drug application with US regulators seeking accelerated approval of Resmetirom during the first half of 2023.

