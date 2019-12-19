Health Care Sector Update for 12/19/2019: NDRA,AXSM,PRTK,NERV

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.11%

PFE +0.24%

ABT +0.17%

MRK +0.22%

AMGN -0.06%

Health care stocks were moderately higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing almost 0.5% ahead of Thursday's close while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing almost 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Endra Life Sciences (NDRA) rose over 36% on Thursday after submitting the technical file for its Thermos-Acoustic enhanced ultrasound liver monitor to European regulators for CE Mark review. The company is expecting to receive marketing approval and starting EU sales by mid-2020. It also expects to submit a 510(k) application for the device to the US Food and Drug Administration next year.

In other sector news:

(+) Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) climbed over 32% after the company said it received a five-year contract worth up to $284 million from the federal government to support development of its Nuzyra drug candidate to treat pulmonary anthrax. The contract also includes an extension option for an extra five years along with another option to buy 10,000 treatment courses of the drug.

(+) Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) rose more than 6% after the specialty drugmaker Thursday priced its $174 million public offering of 2 million common shares at $87 apiece, representing a 2.9% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund ongoing clinical development of Axsome's late-stage product candidates and for other general corporate purposes.

(-) Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) dropped about 18% after the firm said it was scrapping development of its MIN-117 product candidate to treat moderate to severe major depressive disorder failed to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints during phase IIb testing.

