Health Care Sector Update for 12/18/2023: ILMN, MIRM, MASI

Health care stocks were higher Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.8%.

In corporate news, Illumina (ILMN) said it will sell cancer test maker Grail after a US appeals court ordered the Federal Trade Commission to open a new review of its purchase of Grail. Illumina shares rose nearly 2%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) shares plunged 19% after the company said its phase 2b trial assessing Livmarli in people with biliary atresia failed to meet the primary and secondary endpoints.

Masimo (MASI) jumped past 5% after saying it has received US Food and Drug Administration clearance for its Stork baby monitoring system for prescription use.

