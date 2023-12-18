Health Care Sector Update for 12/18/2023: ILMN, IVVD, MIRM, PBLA

Health care stocks advanced late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.6%.

In corporate news, Illumina (ILMN) faced a call from investor Carl Icahn to oust "legacy" directors after the company said it plans to divest cancer test maker Grail. Illumina shares rose 1.8%.

Invivyd (IVVD) shares more than doubled after the company disclosed "positive" preliminary results from a phase 3 trial of VYD222, a drug candidate meant to prevent symptomatic COVID-19.

Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) more than doubled after the company said US WorldMeds, to whom it sold certain assets in its eflornithine pediatric neuroblastoma program, received the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of its new drug application for eflornithine's use in pediatric neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) shares tumbled 16% after the company said its phase 2b trial assessing Livmarli in people with biliary atresia failed to meet the primary and secondary endpoints.

