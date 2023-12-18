News & Insights

US Markets
ILMN

Health Care Sector Update for 12/18/2023: ILMN, IVVD, MIRM, PBLA

December 18, 2023 — 03:58 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks advanced late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.6%.

In corporate news, Illumina (ILMN) faced a call from investor Carl Icahn to oust "legacy" directors after the company said it plans to divest cancer test maker Grail. Illumina shares rose 1.8%.

Invivyd (IVVD) shares more than doubled after the company disclosed "positive" preliminary results from a phase 3 trial of VYD222, a drug candidate meant to prevent symptomatic COVID-19.

Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) more than doubled after the company said US WorldMeds, to whom it sold certain assets in its eflornithine pediatric neuroblastoma program, received the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of its new drug application for eflornithine's use in pediatric neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) shares tumbled 16% after the company said its phase 2b trial assessing Livmarli in people with biliary atresia failed to meet the primary and secondary endpoints.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ILMN
IVVD
MIRM
PBLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.