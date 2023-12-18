News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 12/18/2023: ARQT, ILMN, VTRS, XLV, IBB

December 18, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) gained nearly 30% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration approved its new drug application to treat seborrheic dermatitis in individuals aged nine years and older.

Illumina (ILMN) was up by nearly 5% after saying it will sell cancer test maker Grail as a US appeals court on Friday ordered the Federal Trade Commission to open a new review of the company's purchase of Grail.

Viatris (VTRS) said late Friday it appointed Theodora Mistras as chief financial officer, effective March 1. Viatris was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

