Health Care Sector Update for 12/18/2020: ORI,CRD.A,KKR

Financial stocks were retreating Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was rising 0.2%.

In company news, Old Republic International (ORI) rose nearly 1%, reversing a small decline prior to the insurance company's late morning announcement declaring a special dividend of $1 per share, payable Jan. 15 to shareholders of record on Jan. 5.

Crawford & Co (CRD.A) also climbing 1.2% after the insurance claims management company Friday said it was extending its stock buyback program, under which it can purchase up to 2 million shares, by an extra year through the end of 2021. Through Tuesday, the company up to 642,097 shares were still available for repurchase.

Among decliners, KKR & Co (KKR) was nearly 1% lower after Deutsche Bank Friday trimmed its price target for the private-equity investor by $2 to $38 a share and reiterated its hold rating for the stock.

