Health Care Sector Update for 12/18/2020: MESO, MREO, RARE, VTGN, VHT, IYH, IBB

Health care stocks were trading flat to higher on premarket Friday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were flat, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) added 0.04%.

Mesoblast (MESO) plunged 40% after the company said its trial of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients would not likely meet its primary endpoint.

Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) and Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO) have signed a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab, which is intended for osteogenesis imperfecta, a brittle bone disease. Shares of Mereo BioPharma jumped more than 36%, while Ultragenyx was flat.

VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) also rose more than 25% after pricing an underwritten public offering of 63 million common shares at $0.92 per share and 2 million series D convertible preferred shares at $21.16 for gross proceeds of about $100 million.

