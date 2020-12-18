Health Care Sector Update for 12/18/2020: GLSI,CNSP

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.1%.

In company news, Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) fell 13% after late Thursday reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.82 per share net, improving on a $1.44 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still lagging the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.52 per share net loss, if comparable. Revenue for the biotechnology company declined 81% year-over-year to $314,000 during the three months ended Sept. 30, also lagging the $710,000 Street view.

Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) dropped 13% after the immuno-oncology company priced an upsized $26.4 million public offering of 660,000 common shares at $40 apiece. Net proceeds will be used to complete manufacturing and phase III testing and interim analysis of its GP2 immunotherapy to prevent the recurrence of breast cancer.

To the upside, CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) raced 13% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the start of phase II testing of its berubicin product candidate in adult patients with glioblastoma multiforme who have failed first-line therapy compared with the current standard of care. The trial, which is slated to begin in early next year, was modified to designate overall survival as the primary endpoint, CNS said.

