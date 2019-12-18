Health Care Sector Update for 12/18/2019: SYRS,GBT,AXGN,SLDB

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were little changed, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising almost 0.1% in recent trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up just over 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling more than 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) raced 18% higher after Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) said they would work together to commercialize therapies for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Syros Pharma will receive a $20 million upfront payment from Global Blood, which will also fund up to $40 million in preclinical research of Syros' gene-control platform. Syros also can receive up to $315 million in option exercise and other milestones under the agreement.

In other sector news:

(-) AxoGen (AXGN) declined over 2%. The medical device company Wednesday said it received a grant from the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute, which will reimburse up to $804,000 of its costs developing an automated bioprocessing system for human tissue scaffolds. AxoGen will also retain the right to intellectual property developed during the project.

(-) Solid Biosciences (SLDB) turned more than 15% lower, giving back a 16% spike soon after Wednesday's opening bell that followed the life-sciences company said biomarker data from two patients treated with its SGT-001 drug candidate provided evidence it has the potential to benefit those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

