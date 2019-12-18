Health Care Sector Update for 12/18/2019: SLDB, SYRS, GBT, FIXX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.42%

PFE: +0.31%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were mostly flat pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Solid Biosciences (SLDB), which was more than 14% higher after the company said biomarker data from two patients treated with SGT-001 provided evidence the drug has the potential to benefit those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

(+) Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) was advancing by more than 6% as the company and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) agreed to work together to develop and commercialize therapies for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Global Blood Therapeutics was down more than 6% after the news.

(-) Homology Medicines (FIXX) was slipping more than 12% even after saying initial results from its pheNIX Gene Therapy phase 1/2 trial for phenylketonuria, an error of metabolism, have shown encouraging initial results.

