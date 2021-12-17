Health Care Sector Update for 12/17/2021: NVO,GNFT,IPN.PA,CERN,ORCL,ABEO

Health care stocks turned solidly lower shortly before Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing by 2.2% in late trade.

In company news, Novo Nordisk (NVO) fell 8.3% after the Danish drugmaker Friday said it likely will not be able to meet US demand for its Wegovy pens to treat obesity during the first half of 2022 after the contract manufacturer that fills syringes for the pens temporarily stopped deliveries while it resolves following issues with good manufacturing practices. The supply issues won't have an impact on its FY21 financial outlook, the company said.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) plunged over 40% after the biopharmaceuticals firm Friday priced a $17.5 million public offering of 44.7 million common shares at $0.39 apiece, or 20% under its last closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy an additional share, also exercisable at $0.39 per share.

Among gainers, Cerner (CERN) rose more than 13% following reports Oracle (ORCL) is discussing a potential takeover of the digital medical-records company worth up to $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Genfit (GNFT) soared nearly 58% after the French drugmaker issued an exclusive license for its elafibranor liver medication to Paris-listed rival Ipsen (IPN.PA) in exchange for a 120 million euro ($135.4 million) upfront payment, a 28 million euro equity investment, and up to 360 million euro in additional milestone payments. Genfit also said it was acquiring exclusive rights in the US, Canada, and Europe to Genoscience Pharma's GNS561 drug candidate to treat cholangiocarcinoma through a $3.4 million equity stake in Genoscience.

