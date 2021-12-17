US Markets
GNFT

Health Care Sector Update for 12/17/2021: GNFT,IPN.PA,CERN,ORCL,ABEO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing by 2.5%.

In company news, Genfit (GNFT) soared over 60% after the French biopharmaceuticals company issued an exclusive license for its elafibranor liver medication to Paris-listed rival Ipsen (IPN.PA) in exchange for a 120 million euro ($135.4 million) upfront payment, a 28 million euro ($31.6 million) equity investment and up to 360 million euro ($406.3 million) in additional milestone payments. Separately, Genfit Friday said it was acquiring exclusive rights in the US, Canada and Europe to Genoscience Pharma's GNS561 drug candidate to treat cholangiocarcinoma through a 3 million euro ($3.39 million) equity stake in Genoscience.

Cerner (CERN) rose nearly 14% following reports Oracle (ORCL) is discussing a potential takeover of the digital medical-records company worth up to $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) plunged over 39% after the biopharmaceuticals firm Friday priced a $17.5 million public offering of 44.7 million common shares at $0.39 apiece, or 20% under its last closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy an additional share, also exercisable at $0.39 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GNFT CERN ORCL ABEO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular