Health Care Sector Update for 12/17/2021: GNFT,IPN.PA,CERN,ORCL,ABEO

Health care stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5%, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing by 2.5%.

In company news, Genfit (GNFT) soared over 60% after the French biopharmaceuticals company issued an exclusive license for its elafibranor liver medication to Paris-listed rival Ipsen (IPN.PA) in exchange for a 120 million euro ($135.4 million) upfront payment, a 28 million euro ($31.6 million) equity investment and up to 360 million euro ($406.3 million) in additional milestone payments. Separately, Genfit Friday said it was acquiring exclusive rights in the US, Canada and Europe to Genoscience Pharma's GNS561 drug candidate to treat cholangiocarcinoma through a 3 million euro ($3.39 million) equity stake in Genoscience.

Cerner (CERN) rose nearly 14% following reports Oracle (ORCL) is discussing a potential takeover of the digital medical-records company worth up to $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) plunged over 39% after the biopharmaceuticals firm Friday priced a $17.5 million public offering of 44.7 million common shares at $0.39 apiece, or 20% under its last closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants to buy an additional share, also exercisable at $0.39 per share.

