Health Care Sector Update for 12/17/2021: CERN, OBSV

Health care stocks were declining ahead of Friday's market open. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) lost 0.4% and the iShares iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) retreated 0.8%.

Cerner (CERN) rose 17% after The Wall Street Journal reported that Oracle (ORCL) was in talks to acquire the company for about $30 billion.

In other company news, ObsEva (OBSV) advanced 6% as the European Medicines Agency's medicinal products committee adopted a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorization of the company's linzagolix drug for the potential treatment of uterine fibroids, or myoma.

Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) rose 4.5% after announcing that it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to start a phase 1 trial for LYL797 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Global Cord Blood (CO) shares were up 1.8% after the company rejected the non-binding proposal from Alternate Ocean Investment to acquire all of its shares for $5 per share cash.

Biogen (BIIB) dropped 1.6% after the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a negative opinion on the marketing authorization application for aducanumab to treat the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

