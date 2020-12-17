Health Care Sector Update for 12/17/2020: SCYX, RAD, MGNX, VHT, IBB, IYH

Health care stocks were trading flat to higher on premarket Thursday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) added 0.4%.

Scynexis (SCYX) fell more than 17% after launching on Wednesday a $50 million underwritten public offering of common shares and warrants to purchase common shares.

Meanwhile, Rite Aid (RAD) rose nearly 17% after posting fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.40, down from $0.54 a year ago. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for a net loss of $0.05 per share.

MacroGenics (MGNX) also gained more than 11% after announcing late Wednesday that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Margenza in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of adults with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

