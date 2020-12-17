Health Care Sector Update for 12/17/2020: HZNP,CTLT,ATXI,SCYX,MGNX

Health care stocks still were outpacing most other industry sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) retreated Thursday, falling almost 10% shortly before the closing bell, after saying it expects a short-term supply disruption for its Tepezza biologic, explaining COVID-19 orders by the federal government have restricted capacity available for producing the treatment for thyroid eye disease by contract manufacturer Catalent (CTLT). Catalent shares were 2.4% higher in late trade.

MacroGenics (MGNX) was fractionally ower this afternoon, reversing a 14% advance earlier Thursday after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Margenza monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adults with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

Scynexis (SCYX) dropped over 19% after the specialty drugmaker Thursday priced an upsized $85 million public offering of 8.39 million common shares and another 5.21 million pre-funded warrants at $6.25 apiece, or 14.7% under its most recent closing price. The company also issued one-year warrants to buy 6.8 million shares exercisable at $7.33 per share and a series of 42-month warrants to acquire 6.8 million additional shares for $8.25 each. Net proceeds will fund the commercial launch of its ibrexafungerp treatment for fungal infections.

Among gainers, Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) raced to a 45% advance after saying it will resubmit the new drug application for its tramadol drug candidate as a potential alternative to opioids in pain management in February after revising the product label and making other modifications. The US Food and Drug Administration in October rejected the NDA for intravenous tramadol, citing potential safety concerns.

