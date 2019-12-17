Health Care Sector Update for 12/17/2019: PTI, IMGN, BHVN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +1.03%

PFE: +0.87%

ABT: +0.19%

MRK: +0.01%

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were mostly higher pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI), which was plunging more than 43% even after reporting positive results from its phase 2 trial of its proprietary cystic fibrosis therapy. According to the company, results showed that the treatment was generally well-tolerated with reported adverse effects ranging from mild to moderate in severity.

(+) ImmunoGen (IMGN) was up almost 20% after the company said the Food and Drug Administration has advised it that a new single-arm study could support accelerated approval of its drug mirvetuximab soravtansine to treat platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

(+) Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) was advancing by more than 5% after reporting positive topline results from its phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and tolerability of intranasal vazegepant in 5, 10 and 20 milligram doses versus placebo to treat migraines.

