Health Care Sector Update for 12/17/2019: IBIO,IMGN,CFRX

Health care stocks were narrowly higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising nearly 0.2 on Tuesday while the shares of companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling over 0.7% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) iBio (IBIO) jumped more than 27% on Tuesday after saying it presented data at a recent industry conference demonstrating the ability of the company's glycan engineering technologies and plant-based drug manufacturing platform to rapidly develop and produce its bio-better rituximab cancer medication in collaboration with Chinese plant molecular medicines company CC-Pharming Ltd. Antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity of rituximab has risen 30 times over previous levels and potency also was improved substantially through its FastGlycaneering process, iBio said.

In other sector news:

(+) ImmunoGen (IMGN) climbed nearly 14% after the Food and Drug Administration said a new single-arm study could support accelerated approval of its mirvetuximab soravtansine drug candidate to treat platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The company is expecting to soon begin evaluating mirvetuximab soravtansine as a monotherapy in women whose ovarian cancer was previously treated with Genentech's Avastin chemotherapy. If that trial is successful, the company plans to seek accelerated approval for the drug during the second half of 2021.

(-) ContraFect (CFRX) fell more than 18% after the therapeutic proteins company Tuesday priced a $10 million public offering of 25.65 million of its common shares at $0.39 apiece, representing a 24% discount to Monday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund clinical trials of its exebacase product candidate in Staph aureus bacteremia and for general working capital.

