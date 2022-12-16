Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2022: XLV, IYH, NVAX, OCGN, HROW

US Markets
Health care stocks were recently mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down more than 1% while the iShares US Healthcare ETF (IYH) was rising about 0.4%.

Novavax (NVAX) was retreating more than 15% after pricing an offering of $150 million of its 5% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 2027, as well as a previously announced underwritten public offering to sell up to 6.5 million common shares at $10 per share.

Ocugen (OCGN) was rising above 6% after the US Food and Drug Administration agreed to its proposed control and overall design for a phase 3 clinical trial of its NeoCart regenerative cell therapy for knee cartilage repair. The agency also granted orphan drug designations to the company's OCU400 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Leber congenital amaurosis, two types of eye disorders.

Harrow Health (HROW) recently climbed more than 3% as it priced an underwritten registered public offering of $35 million worth of 11.875% senior notes due 2027.

