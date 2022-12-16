Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2022: SNPX, NVAX, AMEH

Health care stocks finished mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.1%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 0.7%.

In company news, Synaptogenix (SNPX) shares dropped 76% after the company said that topline results from a phase 2 clinical study of its proposed treatment for advanced Alzheimer's disease showed that Bryostatin-1 did not meet its primary endpoint.

Novavax (NVAX) was retreating more than 6% after pricing an offering of $150 million of its 5% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 2027, as well as a public offering of 6.5 million shares at $10 per share.

Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) shares climbed nearly 14% after its board approved a $50 million share repurchase program, effective immediately.

