Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2022: NVAX, OCGN, HROW

Health care stocks were mostly lower this Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) falling around 1.8% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining 1.5%.

In company news, Novavax (NVAX) was retreating more than 8% after pricing an offering of $150 million of its 5% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 2027, as well as a public offering of 6.5 million shares at $10 per share.

Ocugen (OCGN) was up 0.3% after the US Food and Drug Administration agreed to its proposed design for a phase 3 trial of NeoCart regenerative cell therapy for knee cartilage repair. The agency also granted orphan drug designations to the company's OCU400 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Leber congenital amaurosis.

And Harrow Health (HROW) shares dropped 3.6% after it priced a public offering of $35 million worth of 11.875% senior notes due 2027.

