Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2021: XLV, CALT, SNDX, ZLAB

Health care stocks were generally higher on Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, fell 0.5%.

In company news, Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) jumped more than 20% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for its Tarpeyo drug for the reduction of proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy who are at risk of rapid disease progression. Calliditas said the drug is the first FDA-approved treatment for the rare condition.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) priced an underwritten public offering of 3.2 million common shares at $17.50 each and pre-funded warrants to purchase 1.1 million common shares at $17.4999 per warrant for total gross proceeds of $75.3 million. Shares of the biopharmaceutical firm were down 1.5%.

Novartis (NVS) rose more than 5% after the Swiss drug maker said it will buy back up to $15 billion of its shares by the end of 2023.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) gained more than 15% after the China National Medical Products Administration approved its new drug application for Nuzyra, an antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

