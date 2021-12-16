Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2021: XLV, CALT, LEGN, NVS, ZLAB

Health care stocks were generally higher approaching market close on Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both up about 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, fell 1%.

In company news, Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) jumped 28% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for its Tarpeyo drug to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy who are at risk of rapid disease progression. Calliditas said the drug is the first FDA-approved treatment for the rare condition.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) shares were up 4.5% after it priced its public offering of 7.5 million American depositary shares at $40 per ADS for gross proceeds of about $300 million.

Novartis (NVS) rose 5.6% after the Swiss drugmaker said it would buy back up to $15 billion of its shares by the end of 2023.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) gained more than 20% after the China National Medical Products Administration approved its new drug application for Nuzyra, an antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.