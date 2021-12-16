Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2021: CALT, SNDX, NVS, ZLAB

Health care stocks were making small gains in the lead up to Thursday's opening bell. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) rose 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.6%.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) soared more than 43% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for its drug Tarpeyo for the reduction of proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy who are at risk of rapid disease progression.

In other company news, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) priced an underwritten public offering of 3.2 million shares of common stock at a price of $17.50 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 1.1 million common shares at $17.4999 per warrant for total gross proceeds of $75.3 million. Shares of the biopharmaceutical firm dropped more than 2%.

Novartis (NVS) rose nearly 5% after the Swiss drugmaker announced that it will buy back up to $15 billion of its shares to be executed by the end of 2023.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) gained 2.9% after the China National Medical Products Administration approved its new drug application for Nuzyra, an antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.