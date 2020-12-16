Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2020: SCPS,AEMD,MRK,TLRY,APHA,TLRY.TO,APHA.TO,PEN

Health care stocks were lower on Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping fractionally this afternoon while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Scopus BioPharma (SCPS) finished 6% higher in its debut as a public company, easing from an early 82% spike to $9.99 a share that followed the the drugmaker earlier pricing a $2.75 million initial public offering of 500,000 common shares at $5.50 each. Scopus expects to use the net proceeds to fund further development of its cancer drug candidate.

Aethlon Medical (AEMD) was 40% higher after saying it began treating the first patient in the equivalent of a phase I study of its Hemopurifier in patients with head-and-neck cancer. The trial will evaluate how the immunotherapeutic device removes cancer-associated exosomes prior to standard-of-care treatment with Merck & Co's (MRK) Keytruda immunotherapy. The primary endpoint will be the safety of the device in a clinical setting, with secondary endpoints of efficacy, progression-free and overall survival and changes in exosome concentration after treatment.

Tilray (TLRY) rose 19% after announcing plans to merge with rival medical marijuana producer Aphria (APHA). Under terms of the proposed deal, investors will receive 0.8381 shares of a Tilray share for each of their Aphria share and acquiring 62% of the combined companies, which will operate under the Tilray name and existing ticker. Aphria CEO Irwin Simon also would continue in his current post, with the new company commanding about 19% of Canada's recreational cannabis market. Aphria fell almost 1%, giving back an early 6.5% gain.

Penumbra (PEN) dropped 7.3% after late Tuesday announcing a recall of all configurations of its JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter with Xtra Flex technology because it may be susceptible to distal tip damage during pressurization or contrast injection and causing potential vessel damage and patient injury.

