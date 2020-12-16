US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2020: HTBX, DGX, BCRX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady in premarket Wednesday trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.01% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.01% recently.

Heat Biologics (HTBX) was surging past 17% after the biopharmaceutical company said it has completed its COVID-19 vaccine cell line.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) was up more than 2% after saying it expects its full-year 2020 revenue to be more than $9.35 billion, higher than its previous guidance of between $8.8 billion and $9.1 billion.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) was over 2% higher after it reported that Orladeyo, or berotralstat, is now available for shipment to patients with a prescription in the US.

