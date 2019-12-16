Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2019: BHC,BHC.TO,AXSM,CNC,WVE

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.52%

PFE +2.22%

ABT +0.32%

MRK +0.33%

AMGN +2.75%

Health care stocks continue to outpace the broader US markets on Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising nearly 1.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 1.2% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing more than 1.0%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Bausch Health (BHC) slid around 1.5% after the Canadian drugmaker said it will pay $1.21 billion to resolve US litigation launched four years ago over alleged securities law violations when the company then operating as Valeant Pharmaceuticals saw its share price plunge. In a statement, Bausch Health said the proposed settlement will resolve all claims stemming from the class-action lawsuit. It also admitted no liability and denied any wrongdoing.

In other sector news:

(+) Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) rose over 70% after reporting positive results for its AXS-05 drug candidate, with the prospective medication meeting its primary endpoint during phase III testing by showing a statistically significant reduction in depression symptoms after six weeks. The study also met all secondary endpoints, including remission, reducing the severity and functional impairment from the disease and increasing quality of life.

(+) Centene (CNC) climbed almost 4% after BMO Capital Monday raised its price target for the health care services administrator by $5 to $70 a share and repeated its outperform rating for the company's stock.

(-) Wave Life Sciences (WVE) at one point dropped nearly 55% on Monday, falling to its lowest share price since June 2016, after saying it was halting development of its suvodirsen drug candidate following disappointing phase I trial results for the prospective treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy with mutations amenable to exon 51 skipping. The company also is ending two other later-stage trials of suvodirsen.

