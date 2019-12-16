Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2019: AXSM, WVE, BGNE, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.20%

PFE: +0.55%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.46%

AMGN: +1.27%

Leading health care stocks were mostly climbing pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), which was surging by more than 79% after saying a phase 3 trial of its drug AXS-05 met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant reduction in symptoms of depression.

(-) WAVE Life Sciences (WVE) was plunging by more than 52% as the company said it is discontinuing Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug trials following interim analysis of phase 1 results.

(-) BeiGene (BGNE) was declining nearly 8% after the biotechnology company said its phase 3 trial comparing Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) to ibrutinib to treat Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) did not meet its primary endpoint.

