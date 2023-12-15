News & Insights

US Markets
VRCA

Health Care Sector Update for 12/15/2023: VRCA, AADI, HCSG, ELV, CI, ACIU

December 15, 2023 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down nearly 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.7%.

In corporate news, Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) shares soared 57% after it said Friday a phase 3 trial of TO-208 in Japan to treat molluscum contagiosum yielded positive top-line results.

Health Care Service (HCSG) and Elevance Health (ELV) emerged as potential buyers of Cigna's (CI) Medicare Advantage business, Bloomberg reported Friday. Health Care Service shares were down 1%, Elevance Health stock was shedding 2.7% and Cigna fell 3.2%.

AC Immune (ACIU) shares jumped 3.2% after it said that a phase 2b trial to evaluate ACI-35.030 in people with preclinical Alzheimer's disease, or those individuals not yet showing symptoms, is set to be launched.

Aadi Biosciences (AADI) shares sank 57% after the company reported late Thursday an overall response rate of up to 26% in a tumor-agnostic trial assessing nab-sirolimus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRCA
AADI
HCSG
ELV
CI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.