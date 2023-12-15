Health Care Sector Update for 12/15/2023: VRCA, AADI, HCSG, ELV, CI, ACIU

Health care stocks were declining late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down nearly 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.7%.

In corporate news, Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) shares soared 57% after it said Friday a phase 3 trial of TO-208 in Japan to treat molluscum contagiosum yielded positive top-line results.

Health Care Service (HCSG) and Elevance Health (ELV) emerged as potential buyers of Cigna's (CI) Medicare Advantage business, Bloomberg reported Friday. Health Care Service shares were down 1%, Elevance Health stock was shedding 2.7% and Cigna fell 3.2%.

AC Immune (ACIU) shares jumped 3.2% after it said that a phase 2b trial to evaluate ACI-35.030 in people with preclinical Alzheimer's disease, or those individuals not yet showing symptoms, is set to be launched.

Aadi Biosciences (AADI) shares sank 57% after the company reported late Thursday an overall response rate of up to 26% in a tumor-agnostic trial assessing nab-sirolimus.

