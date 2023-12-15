News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 12/15/2023: SGRY, KRTX, SNDX, XLV, IBB

December 15, 2023 — 09:18 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.1% lower while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.2% recently.

Surgery Partners' (SGRY) shares were slipping past 5% after saying some of its shareholders plan to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering eight million of the company's shares.

Karuna Therapeutics' (KRTX) shares were up 0.9% after saying a phase 3 trial of xanomeline-trospium, or KarXT, showed "statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements" in symptoms of schizophrenia, compared with placebo.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) was marginally declining after it priced its public offering of 10.8 million shares at $18.50 apiece for expected gross proceeds of about $200 million.

