Health Care Sector Update for 12/15/2023: ELV, CI, HCSG, ACIU, CBAY

Health care stocks were slipping Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down past 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.9%.

In corporate news, Health Care Service (HCSG) and Elevance Health (ELV) emerged as potential buyers of Cigna's (CI) Medicare Advantage business, Bloomberg reported Friday. Health Care Service shares were down 2%, Elevance Health stock was shedding nearly 3% and Cigna fell 2.4%.

AC Immune (ACIU) shares jumped about 6% after it said that a phase 2b trial to evaluate ACI-35.030 in people with preclinical Alzheimer's disease, or those individuals not yet showing symptoms, is set to be launched.

Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) shares added 1.3% it said Friday it filed a new drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration for drug candidate seladelpar to treat primary biliary cholangitis, including pruritus.

