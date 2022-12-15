Health Care Sector Update for 12/15/2022: XLV, VHT, MIRO, NVAX, ABCL, ABBV

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down about 1%, while the Vanguard Health Care Index Fund (VHT) was rising 0.16%.

Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) dropped more than 33% following the US Food and Drug Administration's notice that the company's investigational new drug application to treat acute liver failure is on clinical hold.

Novavax (NVAX) was recently lower by more than 17% after saying it plans a public offering of up to $125 million of its common stock and a concurrent offering of $125 million of its convertible senior notes due Dec. 15, 2027.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) was advancing more than 12% after it has signed a collaboration pact with AbbVie (ABBV) to advance new antibody therapies.

