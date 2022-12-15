Health Care Sector Update for 12/15/2022: TTNP, THRD, MIRO, APDN

Health care stocks finished mostly lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both sinking around 1.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also fell 1.8%.

In company news, Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) slid 7.7% after the specialty drug maker plans a reverse merger with an unnamed company in the advanced air mobility sector. The companies already have signed a non-binding letter of intent and will seek shareholder approval for the deal, which also includes Titan paring its workforce to preserve capital while seeking potential partners to monetize its scientific assets.

Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) dropped 30% after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on testing of its miroliverELAP drug candidate in patients with acute liver failure. The firm did not indicate what factors may have influenced the decision but said it expects to provide additional details after the agency sends an official explanation within the next 30 days.

Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) shed more than 78% after the biopharmaceuticals company said it was suspending phase 1b testing of its THB001 drug candidate after two of the five patients with an inflammatory skin condition in the trial developed elevated liver enzyme levels.

Among gainers, Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) added 0.7%. The genetics-based diagnostics company late Wednesday reported a net loss of $0.93 per share for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, more than halving its $2.07 per share net loss during the prior year and beating the two-analyst mean expecting a $1.19 per share loss.

