Health Care Sector Update for 12/15/2021: LLY, LEGN, BGNE, GRTX

Health care stocks were flat to negative on premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was unchanged while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.1% lower recently.

Eli Lilly (LLY) climbed 4.7% as the drug maker issued higher adjusted profit and revenue forecasts for 2021 and guided 2022 results ahead of Street views.

In other company news, Legend Biotech (LEGN) is planning to sell $300 million of American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares, in a public offering. The company's shares were down 7.3% recently.

BeiGene (BGNE) fell 8.0% as the drugmaker closed 16% lower from its IPO price in its trading debut in Shanghai.

Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) advanced 21% after releasing rectified clinical data which showed that the late-stage trial of avasopasem, its radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis treatment in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer, met its primary endpoint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.