Health Care Sector Update for 12/15/2021: GBT,BFRI,VIR,ATAI

Health care stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.8%.

In company news, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) gained 13% after pricing an upsized $300 million private placement of 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2028, adding an extra $50 million to the deal.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) climbed over 12% after the immunology company late Tuesday reported preclinical data showing a "significant antigenic shift" in the ability of monoclonal antibodies to neutralize the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Biofrontera (BFRI) raced almost 26% higher after Benchmark Capital Wednesday began analyst coverage of the specialty drug maker with a buy stock rating and an $11 price target.

To the downside, Atai Life Sciences (ATAI) shed 32% after saying board chairman and founder Christian Angermayer voluntarily extended the lock-up period for his 17.4% stake for another 24 months beyond the scheduled expiration on Dec. 18. Several other pre-IPO investors in the specialty drug maker owning roughly 13% of Atai's stock similarly agreed to not sell their shares before next December, the company said.

