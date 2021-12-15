Health Care Sector Update for 12/15/2021: BFRI,VIR,ATAI

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.7%.

In company news, Biofrontera (BFRI) raced over 28% higher after Benchmark Capital Wednesday began analyst coverage of the specialty drug maker with a buy stock rating and an $11 price target.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) climbed over 12% after the immunology company late Tuesday reported preclinical data showing a "significant antigenic shift" in the ability of monoclonal antibodies to neutralize the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

atai Life Sciences (ATAI) dropped over 29% after company founder and board chairman Christian Angermayer, through his Apeiron Investment Group family office, voluntarily extended the lock-up period for his 17.4% stake in the specialty drug maker for another 24 months prior to the scheduled lock-up expiration on Dec. 18. Several other pre-IPO investors owning roughly 13% of atai's stock similarly agreed to not sell their shares for at least 12 months, the company said.

