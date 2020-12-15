Health Care Sector Update for 12/15/2020: PRVL,LLY,ARVN,MESO

Health care stocks were keeping pace with the broader Tuesday markets this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) was 82% higher Tuesday afternoon, easing only slightly from a nearly 85% jump to a best-ever $23.08 a share that followed the genetic therapies company agreeing to a $1.04 billion buyout offer from Eli Lilly & Co (LLY), which will pay $22.50 in cash for each Prevail share and also issue a contingent value right worth up to $4 per share based on regulatory approvals for Prevail's product pipeline.

Arvinas (ARVN) surged 22% after the neuroscience company late Monday disclosed plans for a $250 million of its common shares. It expects to use the estimated $234.4 million in net proceeds to fund ongoing development of its ARV-110 and ARV-471 clinical programs as well as expected development of its ARV-766 product candidate.

To the downside, Mesoblast (MESO) dropped 21% after saying its Revascor allogeneic cell therapy failed to meet its primary endpoint during phase III testing in patients with advanced chronic heart failure. The data did show patients receiving the treatment had a 60% reduction in cardiac death when they were treated at an earlier stage of their disease.

