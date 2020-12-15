Health Care Sector Update for 12/15/2020: PRVL, ATNX, MESO, LLY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Tuesday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.64% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing past 1% recently.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was up more than 1% as it raised its 2020 non-GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $7.45 to $7.65, up from its previous forecast of $7.20 to $7.40. Separately, Eli Lilly announced plans to acquire Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL), a biotechnology company developing gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, in a deal valued at $1.04 billion. Prevail Therapeutics was surging by over 84% in recent trading.

Athenex (ATNX) was rallying past 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Klisyri for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis on the face or scalp.

Mesoblast (MESO) was down more than 11% after saying a phase III clinical trial for its allogeneic cell therapy Revascor, or rexlemestrocel-L, in the treatment of advanced chronic heart failure failed to meet its primary endpoint.

Moderna (MRNA) was up more than 1% after the US Food and Drug Administration said the company's vaccine was 94.1% effective in preventing COVID-19, confirming the earlier results released by the company.

