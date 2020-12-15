Health Care Sector Update for 12/15/2020: IRTC,MDT,ABS,PRVL,LLY,ARVN,MESO

Health care stocks still were adding their Tuesday rise this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.2%.

In company news, iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) rose 16% after the ambulatory cardiac monitors company late Monday introduced former Medtronic (MDT) executive Mike Coyle as its new CEO, succeeding Kevin King, who is retiring Jan. 12 after more than eight years in the post. Coyle was a group president in Medtronic's cardiovascular group between 2009 to 2020 and previously was a divisional president at St Jude Medical, now part of Abbott Laboratories (ABS).

Arvinas (ARVN) surged nearly 28% after the neuroscience company late Monday disclosed plans for a $250 million of its common shares. It expects to use the estimated $234.4 million in net proceeds to fund ongoing development of its ARV-110 and ARV-471 clinical programs as well as expected development of its ARV-766 product candidate, according to the preliminary prospectus.

Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) was 82% higher Tuesday afternoon, easing only slightly from a nearly 85% jump to a best-ever $23.08 a share that followed the genetic therapies company agreeing to a $1.04 billion buyout offer from Eli Lilly & Co (LLY), which will pay $22.50 in cash for each Prevail share and also issue a contingent value right worth up to $4 per share based on regulatory approvals for Prevail's product pipeline.

To the downside, Mesoblast (MESO) dropped almost 20% after saying its Revascor allogeneic cell therapy failed to meet its primary endpoint during phase III testing in patients with advanced chronic heart failure. The data did show patients receiving the treatment had a 60% reduction in cardiac death when they were treated at an earlier stage of their disease.

