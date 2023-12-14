News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2023: MRNA, RPHM, SDGR, MRK

December 14, 2023

Health care stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.9%.

In corporate news, Moderna (MRNA) shares popped 9.1% after the company shared positive data from a phase 2b trial of a cancer treatment it is testing with Merck (MRK). Merck fell 0.6%.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM) sank 81% after it said Thursday that a study of mavodelpar in adults with primary mitochondrial myopathies failed to meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints.

Schrodinger (SDGR) shares jumped 13% after new data from a phase 1 trial showed that SGR-1505 was well tolerated and there were no drug-related serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities reported.

