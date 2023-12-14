Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2023: MRNA, MRK, EVO, GKOS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was gaining 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up more than 1% recently.

Moderna (MRNA) was up more than 12% after and Merck (MRK) reported follow-up data from a phase 2b study evaluating mRNA-4157 in combination with Merck's Keytruda in patients with resected high-risk melanoma following complete resection. The companies said the drug combination continued to demonstrate a clinically meaningful improvement in recurrence-free survival and reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 49% compared with Keytruda alone.

Evotec (EVO) was gaining over 13% after saying it partnered with Charite Universitatsmedizin Berlin to develop a molecular patient database for certain autoimmune diseases characterized by blood vessel inflammation.

Glaukos (GKOS) was more than 8% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug application for iDose TR to treat intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension.

