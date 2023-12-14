Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2023: GKOS, APLS, MRNA, MRK, RPHM

Health care stocks were softer late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding about 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, Glaukos (GKOS) shares soared nearly 27% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug application for iDose TR to treat intraocular pressure in people with ocular hypertension.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) disclosed Thursday a "negative trend vote" related to its marketing authorization application in Europe for intravitreal pegcetacoplan to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. Its shares tumbled 19%.

Moderna (MRNA) shares popped almost 10% after the company shared positive data from a phase 2b trial of a cancer treatment it is testing with Merck (MRK). Merck was down 0.5%.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM) sank 82% after it said Thursday that a study of mavodelpar in adults with primary mitochondrial myopathies failed to meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints.

