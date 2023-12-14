News & Insights

US Markets
GKOS

Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2023: GKOS, APLS, MRNA, MRK, RPHM

December 14, 2023 — 03:48 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were softer late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding about 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, Glaukos (GKOS) shares soared nearly 27% after the US Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug application for iDose TR to treat intraocular pressure in people with ocular hypertension.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) disclosed Thursday a "negative trend vote" related to its marketing authorization application in Europe for intravitreal pegcetacoplan to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. Its shares tumbled 19%.

Moderna (MRNA) shares popped almost 10% after the company shared positive data from a phase 2b trial of a cancer treatment it is testing with Merck (MRK). Merck was down 0.5%.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM) sank 82% after it said Thursday that a study of mavodelpar in adults with primary mitochondrial myopathies failed to meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GKOS
APLS
MRNA
MRK
RPHM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.