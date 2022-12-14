US Markets
YMTX

Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2022: YMTX, JNJ, CERT, RNA, VLON

December 14, 2022 — 04:19 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were slightly higher late Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also adding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) slumped over 17% after the biopharmaceuticals company said shareholders voted in favor of its merger with privately held Kineta and the associated asset sale to Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutica unit.

Certara (CERT) declined 6.4% after a Baird downgrade of the drug discovery and biosimulation company to neutral from outperform although the Baird analysts also increased their price target for Certara shares by $2 to $19.

Among advancers, Avidity Biosciences (RNA) raced over 55% higher after the biopharmaceuticals company reported positive initial results from phase 1/2 testing of its AOC 1001 product candidate, indicating "successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle" in patients with type 1 myotronic dystrophy.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) more than doubled in value on Wednesday, easing from an earlier 212% gain, after agreeing to an all-stock buyout and reverse merger offer from privately held GRI Bio. After the deal, Vallon shareholders will own about 17% of the combined companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YMTX
JNJ
CERT
RNA
VLON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.