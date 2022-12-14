Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2022: YMTX, JNJ, CERT, RNA, VLON

Health care stocks were slightly higher late Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also adding 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) slumped over 17% after the biopharmaceuticals company said shareholders voted in favor of its merger with privately held Kineta and the associated asset sale to Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutica unit.

Certara (CERT) declined 6.4% after a Baird downgrade of the drug discovery and biosimulation company to neutral from outperform although the Baird analysts also increased their price target for Certara shares by $2 to $19.

Among advancers, Avidity Biosciences (RNA) raced over 55% higher after the biopharmaceuticals company reported positive initial results from phase 1/2 testing of its AOC 1001 product candidate, indicating "successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle" in patients with type 1 myotronic dystrophy.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) more than doubled in value on Wednesday, easing from an earlier 212% gain, after agreeing to an all-stock buyout and reverse merger offer from privately held GRI Bio. After the deal, Vallon shareholders will own about 17% of the combined companies.

