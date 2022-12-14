Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2022: VLON, EN, CERT

Health care stocks were mostly higher this Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) roughly doubled in value this afternoon, easing from a 212% gain earlier, after agreeing to an all-stock buyout and reverse merger offer from privately held GRI Bio. After the deal, Vallon shareholders will own about 17% of the combined companies.

Avidity Biosciences (RNA) raced almost 58% higher after the biopharmaceuticals company reported positive initial results from phase 1/2 testing of its AOC 1001 product candidate, indicating "successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle" in patients with type 1 myotronic dystrophy.

Certara (CERT) declined 5.4% after a Baird downgrade of the drug discovery and biosimulation company to neutral from outperform although the Baird analysts also increased their price target for Certara shares by $2 to $19.

