US Markets
VLON

Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2022: VLON, EN, CERT

December 14, 2022 — 01:59 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mostly higher this Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) roughly doubled in value this afternoon, easing from a 212% gain earlier, after agreeing to an all-stock buyout and reverse merger offer from privately held GRI Bio. After the deal, Vallon shareholders will own about 17% of the combined companies.

Avidity Biosciences (RNA) raced almost 58% higher after the biopharmaceuticals company reported positive initial results from phase 1/2 testing of its AOC 1001 product candidate, indicating "successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle" in patients with type 1 myotronic dystrophy.

Certara (CERT) declined 5.4% after a Baird downgrade of the drug discovery and biosimulation company to neutral from outperform although the Baird analysts also increased their price target for Certara shares by $2 to $19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLON
CERT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.