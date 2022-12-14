Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2022: KYMR, PRTA, XLV, RNA, IBB

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declined less than 0.1% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 0.1%.

Avidity Biosciences (RNA) shares increased more than 36% after saying data from a preliminary assessment of a phase 1/2 trial of its lead product candidate, AOC 1001, indicated "successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle."

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) was rising above 35% after reporting that its KT-474 drug candidate showed a "favorable" safety profile in a phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for skin conditions hidradenitis suppurativa and atopic dermatitis.

Prothena (PRTA) was recently declining more than 4% after launching a public offering of 3 million ordinary shares.

