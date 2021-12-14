US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2021: GRTX, ADGI, MESO, NVS, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.25%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.83% lower recently.

Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) was surging more than 119% after saying the correction of an error in clinical data showed that avasopasem, its radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis treatment, met the primary endpoint in a late-stage trial in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer.

Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) was down more than 69% after saying new data suggest its ADG20 investigational monoclonal antibody is less effective than previously thought in neutralizing COVID-19's omicron variant.

Mesoblast (MESO) was slipping past 17% after the company said Novartis (NVS) has terminated before closing an agreement to develop the stem cell-based therapy remestemcel-L as a treatment for COVID-19.

