Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2021: ADGI,HEXO,HEXO.TO,GRTX

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was dropping 0.5%.

In company news, Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) plunged over 81% on Tuesday - erasing all of an 86% rally late last month - after saying new data suggests its ADG20 investigational monoclonal antibody may be less effective neutralizing the COVID-19 omicron variant than it first reported on Nov. 29. The company also is pausing enrollment in a phase II/III trial of ADG20 in South Africa while it evaluates the next steps to determine if ADG20 is suitable either as a prophylactic or a treatment option for COVID-19.

Hexo (HEXO) fell 9.1% after said board chairman Michael Munzar and chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down as part of a broader strategic reorganization at the Canadian cannabis and medical marijuana seller. The shakeup follows Hexo reporting a fiscal Q1 net loss of CA$116.9 million, expanding on a CA$68.0 million loss during the year-ago quarter, while total net revenue grew 70% year-over-year to CA$50.2 million but still missed the analyst consensus looking for CA$54.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31.

Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) nearly doubled in value on Tuesday, recently climbing 94%, after saying corrected clinical data showed its avasopasem drug candidate met the primary endpoint of phase III testing by producing a statistically significant reduction in radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer compared with the current standard of care. The company in October said the trial missed the primary endpoint, triggering a nearly 70% drop in its share price.

