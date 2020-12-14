US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2020: VERU,ALXN,SLS

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising 3.4% as the first vaccines for COVID-19 were delivered and injected in front-line medical personel in the US.

In company news, Veru (VERU) rallied Monday, at one point climbing over 64% to a best-ever $10.44 a share, after Monday reporting positive results from phase II testing of its enobosarm drug candidate, which showed a meaningful clinical benefit in patients with metastatic breast cancer as well as a positive overall response and radiographic progression-free survival rates. Enobosarm also was well-tolerated in patients with pretreated endocrine and chemotherapy-resistant breast cancer, it said.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) climbed as much as 39% to touch its highest share price since December 2015 at $160.02 after Saturady agreeing to a $39 billion buyout offer from UK drugmaker AstraZeneca. The proposed transaction values Alexion at $175 per share, or nearly 45% over Friday's closing price, with investors receiving $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American depositary shares for each of their Alexion shares. AstraZeneca ADS were 5.6% lower this afternoon.

Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) shares declined almost 20% after the biopharmaceuticals company late Sunday priced a $16.2 million direct offering with unnnamed institutional investors of 2.3 million shares at $7 apiece, or 16.4% under Friday's closing price.

